Assam Career 2025 NIT Silchar Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow for the ANRF sponsored project in the Department of Chemistry entitled “Photo-induced pathway control in aqueous metallo- supra molecular polymers for switchable (semi)conductor” in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) MSc. in Chemistry or BS-MS in Chemistry

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(ii) NET/GATE qualification

Desirable Experience :

(i) Basic knowledge in Organic Chemistry and Supra molecular Chemistry

(ii) Prior experience in organic synthesis and characterization

Also Read : 5 romantic dating getaways in Northeast India to visit in August & September

Salary : Rs. 37,000/- p.m. for first two years (JRF); 42000/- p.m. for third year (SRF). HRA @10% if Institute Accommodation is not provided.

How to apply :

Applicants must send their filled-up applications along with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying photocopies of all documents to Dr. Papri Sutar, Assistant professor, Department of Chemistry, National Institute of Technology Silchar, Assam-788010.

Applicants are also requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. & all necessary documents to the P.I through email: papri@che.nits.ac.in

Last date of receiving/ submission of filled up application form is 31st August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here