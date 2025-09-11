Assam Career 2025 NIPER Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIPER Guwahati Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientist-I for the “Centre of Excellence on Phytopharmaceuticals & Herbal Products” sponsored by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Govt. of India by PRIP scheme with a project duration of 5 years in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Project Scientist-I

No. of posts : 1

Monthly Salary : Rs. 56000/- + 20% HRA

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualification :

Essential: Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Sciences or Analytical Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Analysis with first class postgraduation in M.Sc. (Analytical Chemistry/Organic Chemistry) or M.Pharm./ MS. Pharm.(Pharmaceutical Analysis / Quality Assurance / Natural Products/ Medicinal Chemistry) with 60% marks.

The candidate must have at least one research publication in SCI-indexed Journals.

Desirable:

1. Candidates should have experience in natural product isolation and characterization using various analytical techniques like NMR, Mass spectrometry, and other spectroscopic techniques.

2. Research experience in the area of reference standard development, identification and quantification of plant metabolites using HPLC, LC-MS/MS, GC-MS, ICP-MS and LC-QTOF.

3. Practical exposure in purification using preparative and flash chromatography.

4. Candidate should have adequate exposure in scale up along with AQbD for bioactive marker purification.

5. Candidate should be able to do stability assessments of bioactive extracts, AYUSH products/ phytopharmaceuticals.

6. Should have understanding and experience of bioanalysis and pharmacokinetics.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years as on the last date of application. The age limit may be relaxed up to

5 years in the case of SC/ST/OBC, physically handicapped and women applicants.

How to apply :

Interested candidates are invited to apply using the prescribed format only available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 10.09.2025 to 24.09.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here