Assam Career 2025 Nabinchandra College Badarpur Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Nabinchandra College Badarpur Assam in 2025.

Nabinchandra College Badarpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal in 2025. The beautiful and well-built Nabinchandra College, Badarpur that stands impressively in the heart of Badarpur town came into being in the late 1960s. The people of those years saw many a problem in sending their children for higher education to Karimganj or Silchar as there was no college between these two towns lying fifty-five kilometres apart. Distance, money, wastage of time and poor communication facilities were the chief hurdles which made them think about an alternative arrangement. The result was the unanimous decision of setting up a college at Badarpur. This noble idea soon got flesh and bones through the selfless and untiring efforts of the people of all walks of life in the form of a college in 1969. The sweat and blood of the then staff, students and the general public gave rise to the new born educational institution. Nabinchandra College, Badarpur is the only institution till date in Assam offering B.Sc honours programme in Ecology & Environmental Science. The college has, over the years, made significant progress on academic front— diversification of subjects and streams, increase in the intake of the students, increase in the number of faculty members, upgrading the library facilities, considerable improvement in teaching-learning process resulting in better results etc.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : As per OM No. AHE.45/2019/2 dt. 25-02-2019 of Department of Higher Education, Govt. of Assam (available in the college website www.nccollege.ac.in).

How to apply :

The candidate should submit their applications duly filled in prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam with complete Bio-data and also attested copies of all required testimonials from HSLC onwards and a non-refundable A/c payee demand draft for Rs. 5000/- (Rupees Five thousand) only to be drawn in favour of the Principal, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur

The applications must altogether reach the President, Governing Body, Nabinchandra College, Badarpur, PIN : 788806, Dist : Sribhumi (Karimganj), Assam (India)

Last date for receipt of applications is July 5, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here