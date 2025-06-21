Assam Career 2025 ICFRE Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of 25 vacant positions or career in ICFRE Assam in 2025.

Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Scientist-B.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 25

Discipline wise vacancies :

Hydrology : 3

Pathology : 3

Chemistry : 3

Soil Science : 1

Forest Economics : 1

Botany : 5

Forestry : 4

Forest Ecology & Environment Management : 3

Entomology : 1

Genetics : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Hydrology :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

First Class Master’s degree in Water-Resources & Environment Management/Hydrology/Soil & Water Conservation from a recognized University.

OR

First Class B.E./B. Tech. degree in Civil Engineering with specialization in Water Resources/ Hydrology/ Soil & Water Conservation from a recognized University.



Pathology :

First Class Master’s degree in Plant Pathology from a recognized University.

OR

First Class Master’s degree in Botany/Forestry/Agriculture/Microbiology with specialization in Plant Pathology/ Forest Pathology from a recognized University.

Chemistry : First class Master’s degree in Chemistry with specialization in organic chemistry from a recognized University.

Soil Science :

First Class Master’s degree in Soil Science from a recognized University

OR

First Class Master’s degree in Forestry/Agriculture with specialization in Soil Science from a recognized University

Forest Economics : First class Master’s degree in Forestry with specialization in Forest Economics from a recognized University.

Botany : First Class Master’s degree in Botany with Specialization in Plant Taxonomy from a recognized University.

Forestry : First class Master’s degree in Forestry from a recognized University.

Forest Ecology & Environment Management :

First Class Master’s degree in Ecology/ Ecology & Environment/ Environment Management from a recognized University.

OR

First Class Master’s degree in Botany / Forestry/Life Science with specialization in Forest Ecology/ Environment Management from a recognized University.

Entomology :

First class Master’s degree in Zoology/Forestry with specialization in Entomology/Forest Entomology from a recognized University

OR

First class Master’s degree in Entomology/Agricultural Entomology from a recognized University.

Genetics :

First class Master’s degree in Genetics and Plant Breeding/ Plant Genetics from recognized University.

OR

First class Master’s degree in Forestry/Botany/Agriculture with specialization in Genetics/Forest-Genetics/Tree-improvement from a recognized University.

Also Read : 10 Ways To Find Inner Peace

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://recruitment.icfre.gov.in/ up to 15th July 2025

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR)/ EWS : Rs. 2000/-

Other Backward Class (OBC) : Rs. 2000/-

Scheduled Caste (SC)/ Scheduled Tribe (ST)/Women/ PWD : Rs.1000/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here