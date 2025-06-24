Assam Career 2025 Gauhati Medical College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati Medical College Assam in 2025.

Gauhati Medical College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Lab Technician and Project Technical Support-III under various projects in 2025.

Name of post : Lab Technician

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : National AMR Surveillance Network Programme of NCDC

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Age limit: Not more than 40 years

Essential Qualification:

1. B.Sc in MLT from recognized University with 1 year of experience.

OR

2. 10+2 in Science subjects with DMLT two years course from a recognized University/Institute

with 3years of experience. Experiences must be in clinical lab preferably bacteriology lab

Desirable qualification:

M.Sc. Microbiology/ Life Sciences/Biotech Work experience in Microbiology laboratory. Knowledge of computer applications

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Surveillance of Food Borne Pathogens from North East India

Salary : Rs. 33600/- per month

Age limit: Not more than 35 years

Essential Qualification: Master’s degree in Veterinary / Public Health / Microbiology / Parasitology / Epidemiology / Biotechnology from recognized University with atleast three years research experience

Desirable : Skill in Molecular Diagnostics

Selection Procedure :

For the post of Lab Technician, candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th June 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Microbiology, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College, Guwhati-781032

For the post of Project Technical Support-III (Research Assistant), candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 26th June 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in Department of Microbiology, 5th Floor, Narakasur Hill Top, Gauhati Medical College, Guwhati-781032

How to apply :

Candidates may bring all the relevant documents in Original and one set of photocopies of the same along with CV.

No TA/DA will be paid for attending interview

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2