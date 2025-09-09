Assam Career 2025 CSIR NEIST Jorhat Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in CSIR NEIST Jorhat Assam in 2025.

CSIR – North East Institute of Science & Technology (CSIR NEIST) Jorhat Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Associate-I (PAT-I) in the project entitled “Extraction and Purification of Caffeine from a Caffeine-rich (30%) Tea extract” in 2025. North East Institute of Science and Technology, Jorhat, Assam, a constituent establishment of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, aims in doing multidisciplinary R&D work relevant to the country in general and North Eastern Region in particular. The CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology, formerly RRL , Jorhat came into being in the year 1961 as one of the multidisciplinary laboratories of Council of Scientific & Industrial Research(CSIR) under its Chemical Science Group of laboratories. Its major thrust of R&D activities has been to develop indigeneous technologies by utilising the immense natural wealth of India

Name of post : Project Associate-I (PAT-I)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

BE/ B Tech in Chemical Engineering

OR

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

MSc in Chemistry

Desirable : M Tech in Chemical Engineering or Allied Engineering subjects/ GATE qualified

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 15th September 2025 from 10 AM onwards. The venue is in CSIR NEIST, Jorhat-785006, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates may bring with them CVs, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here