Assam Career 2025 Barpeta BT College Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Barpeta BT College Assam in 2025.

Barpeta BT College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Lecturers in 2025.

Name of post : Lecturer for Perspective in Education (For B.Ed. Course)

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

Postgraduate degree in Social Sciences with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Or

Postgraduate (MA) degree in Education with minimum 55% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. Degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Or

A postgraduate in Sociology / psychology/ philosophy with minimum 55% marks and B.Ed./B.El.Ed. degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks with NET / SLET / Ph.D

Name of post : Lecturer in Pedagogy- Mathematics (For B.Ed. Course)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Postgraduate degree in Mathematics with minimum 55% marks and M.Ed.

degree from a recognised university with minimum 55% marks. And NET / SLET / Ph.D.

Name of post : Lecturer for Perspective in Education / Foundations of Education; & Curriculum and Pedagogy (For D.El.Ed. Course)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Master Degree in Social Science/Huminities/Science/Maths / Language with

50% marks, and M.Ed. with 50% Marks or MA (Education) with 50% marks

Age: As per Assam Government Rules

Salary: As Per Norms

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Principal, Barpeta B.T. College, Barpeta, Jati Town, P.O: – Shantinagar,

P.S. & Dist: – Barpeta, Assam- 781314

Applicants may also send their applications via email to barpetabtcollege@gmail.com

Last date for receipt of applications is 1st October 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here