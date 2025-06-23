Assam Career 2025 APSC Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various managerial positions or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Officer (Management) under Industries Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, JANATA BHAWAN, DISPUR, GUWAHATI in 2025.

Name of post : Management Officer (Management) under lndustries Commerce & Public Enterprise

Department, JANATA BHAWAN, DISPUR, GUWAHATI

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Pay Band-4, Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 1,10,000/- + Grade Pay Rs. 13,300/-

Education Qualification: Post Graduate Degree in ManagemenUBusiness Administration.

(Upload relevant all semester/year mark sheeucertificate reflecting the subiects)

Experience: At least 5 years of experience in relevant field of H R Management in any Govt. organization / Public Sector Enterprises/ Statutory Organization or Reputed Private Sector Organization

Age : The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on

01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable:

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.

6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category

of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No, ABP 1441951121 dated Dispur the 28tt, October,

2015

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 03-07-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION : 01-08-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC /MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PwBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 03-08-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here