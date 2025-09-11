Applications are invited for recruitment of 50 vacant posts or career under APSC Assam in 2025.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Engineer

No. of posts : 50

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 40

Mechanical : 5

Chemical : 5

Education Qualification:

i. B.E/B.Tech specifically in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Or

ii. Part A & B of AMIE (India) in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering enrolled on or before 31.05.2013.

Age :

The candidates should not be less than 21 years of age and not more than 38 years of age as on

01-01-2025. The upper age limit is relaxable :

(i) By 5 years for SC/ST candidates, i.e. upto 43 years.

(ii) By 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. Notification No. AB?.

6/2016/9 dated Dispur the 25th April, 2018.

(iii) For Ex-Servicemen, the maximum age shall be 50 years as on 01-01-2025 for Unreserved

category, relaxable further by 3 (Three) years for OBC/MOBC candidates and 5 (Five) years

for SC/ST candidates.

(iv) Persons with benchmark disability (PwBD) 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and UR Category

of candidates as per Govt. Memorandum No. ABP 144/95/121 dated Dispur the 28th October, 2015.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://apscrecruitment.in/

STARTING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 15-09-2025

CLOSING DATE FOR ONLINE APPLICATION: 14-10-2025

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 297.20

OBC / MOBC : Rs. 197.20

SC/ST/BPL/PWBD : Rs. 47.20

LAST DATE FOR PAYMENT OF APPLICATION FEE: 16-10-2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here