Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technical Lead in the project entitled “H2 Separation and CO2 Capture from PSA Off Gas: Technology Development and Demonstration for NRL Refinery ” at the Department of Chemical Engineering in 2025. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen altogether in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Technical Lead

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

A Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering, Energy, Membrane Science, Environmental Engineering, Materials Science, or related fields is required. Candidates must have more than one year of post-doctoral experience. Experience should be in membrane fabrication and membrane-based separation processes. Proficiency in process modeling with tools like Aspen Plus, COMSOL, Modelica/Dymola, or MATLAB is preferred. Experience in pilot plant development, process optimization, and scaling up operations is also desirable.

Pay Scale : Rs. 70000-2000-90000 + 18% HRA

How to apply :

Candidates must send an email expressing their intention to participate in the interview, along with relevant supporting documents (such as education and experience), self-attested photocopies of these documents, and also their biodata by April 28, 2025.

They should email it altogether to senthilmurugan@iitg.ac.in

Those who are shortlisted will altogether get information about the details of the online interview. Shortlisted candidates will get a Google or also Teams online meeting link.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here