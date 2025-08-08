Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Guest Faculty in Department of Law in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Department of Law

No. of posts : 1

Specialization : Human Rights Law / Criminal Law/ Constitutional Law

Eligibility Criteria :

Eligibility (A or B):

A. i) A Master ‘s degree with 55% marks altogether (or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever the grading system is followed) in ? concerned/relevant/allied subject (as given in the previous column) from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited foreign university.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC, or a similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET / SET or who are or have been awarded a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time, as the case may, are exempted from NET/SET/SLE?

OR

B. The Ph.D. degree has been obtained from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Emoluments: Appointed Guest Faculties will get Rs.1,500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month. No other allowances is admissible.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 19.08.2025 altogether from 10.00 AM onwards. The venue is in Tezpur University, Tezpur-784028, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates should bring all the original testimonials and duly filled application in Annexure-I and II altogether on the day of interview. A copy of the duly filled in application along with also relevant documents may kindly be mailed to hod_law@tezu.ernet.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here