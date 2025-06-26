Applications are invited for paid internship opportunities or career across various centres of NIELIT in Assam in 2025.

National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for paid internship opportunities or career in 2025 across technical domains in Kokrajhar, Jorhat, Dibrugarh, Tezpur and Guwahati. Under this Work based Learning Programme, selected candidates will be mentored by the scientists and experts of NIELIT. The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT), formerly known as the DOEACC Society, is an Autonomous Scientific Society operating under the administrative control of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. Established with the objective of fostering Human Resource Development and associated activities in the domain of Information, Electronics, and Communications Technology (IECT), NIELIT has played a pivotal role in enhancing digital literacy and technical education across the country. NIELIT actively engages in formal and non-formal education within the IECT sector. It continuously develops industry-relevant, high-quality educational and training programs in cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cyber Security and Forensics, Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Cloud Computing, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM), and various other emerging technology domains. Offering a broad range of courses, from diploma and degree programs to specialized skilling initiatives, NIELIT also functions as a National Examination and Accreditation Body, ensuring the credibility and quality of IT and electronics-related courses conducted by affiliated institutes and organizations in the non-formal education secto

Name of post / position : Internship

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of vacancies : 36

Centre wise vacancies :

Guwahati : 8

Tezpur : 8

Kokrajhar : 6

Dibrugarh : 8

Jorhat : 6

Eligibility Criteria :

Candidates (SC, ST, Women and EWS category) passed out Graduate Engineers or equivalent, M.Sc. or M.C.A. in last 3 years, with following specializations are eligible:

1. B.E. or B.Tech (any discipline) and engineering graduates

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

2. M.Sc. (any discipline)

3. Master of Computer Applications (M.C.A). Final year students can also apply

Stipend : Rs. 10,000/- per month

How to apply :

For internship opportunities at NIELIT Guwahati & Tezpur centres, interested candidates may apply online through the website https://internship.aicte-india.org/ernet.php up to 14th July 2025

For internship opportunities at NIELIT Kokrajhar, Jorhat & Dibrugarh centres, interested candidates may apply online through the website https://internship.aicte-india.org/ernet.php up to 17th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here