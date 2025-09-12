Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in Tezpur University Assam in 2025.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of JRF/Project Associate-I in 2025 in the DBT (NER) sponsored research project entitled “Development of a Chitosan Based Biodegradable Thermoplastic Elastomer” under the Principal Investigator of Dr. Dhrubajyoti Haloi, Associate Professor, Department of Applied Sciences.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : JRF/Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

In case of JRF: Post graduate Degree in Basic Science or Graduate/Post Graduate degree in professional courses with any one of the following-

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Qualified in CSIR/UGC NET (Including Assistant Professorship)/GATE or

Qualified in National Level Examination conducted by Govt. agencies such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MoE, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER, NISER etc. or Qualified in Category-II merit list of DBT-BET examination.

In case of Project Associate-I: Master’s Degree in Natural or Agricultural Sciences/MVSc/B.Pharm or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology or Medicine from a recognized University or equivalent.

Age:

In case of JRF: Candidates shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

In case of Project Associate-I: Candidates shall not be more than 35 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Emolument:

In case of JRF: Rs. 37,000/- (Rupees thirty seven thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month.

In case of Project Associate-I: Rs. 25,000/- (Rupees twenty five thousand) only + HRA as admissible per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview in the Department of Applied Sciences, Tezpur University from 11.30 a.m. onwards on 16/09/2025

How to apply :

Interested candidates may appear before the interview board physically with all original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, caste certificate (if applicable), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials, a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) and duly filled in application in Annexure-I (enclosed) on the day of interview. Original documents of the candidate(s) will be verified by the Selection Committee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here