Applications are invited for recruitment of 26 vacant positions or career in Assam Medical College Dibrugarh in 2025.

Assam Medical College Dibrugarh Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Technicians on purely temporary basis under Hospital Management Society in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : ICU Technician

No. of posts : 20

Qualification : Diploma in ICU Technician

Salary : Rs.10,791/- per month fixed

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Name of post : Cardiology Technician

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Diploma in Cardiac Care Technology

Salary : Rs.10,791/- per month fixed

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Name of post : Technical staff with a skill of aluminum fabricator

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII passed

Salary : Rs.9303/- per month fixed

Age Limit : 20-37 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a WALK-IN-INTERVIEW altogether on 19/09/2025 from 11.00 am to 12.30 pm in the Conference Hall of AMCH, Dibrugarh (1st floor of Administrative Building)

How to apply :

Interested candidate are to bring all the original certificates/documents of education qualification (certificate/statement of marks), CV etc., along with two sets of self attested copies of the original certificates/mark sheets/documents and a recent passport size photograph

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2, Link 3