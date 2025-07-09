Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in DRDC Udalguri Assam in 2025.

District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Udalguri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of paramedical and administrative personnel on purely temporary basis in 2025.

Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Rehabilitation Psychologist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 24600/- per month

Qualification :

Clinical Psychologist :

a) M. Phil. Clinical Psychology

b) Professional Diploma in Clinical Psychology

Rehabilitation Psychologist :

a) M. Phil. Rehabilitation Psychology

b) Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRP)

Name of post : Sr. Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 24600/- per month

Qualification : BPT

Name of post : Mobility Instructor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification : Matriculation & Certificate / Diploma in Mobility preferably Bachelor in Mobility

Science (B.M.Sc.) Or D.Ed.Spl.Ed. / B.Ed.Spl.Ed. in Visual Impairment

Name of post : Multi-Purpose Rehabilitation Worker

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification : Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitaion (PGDCBR)/ Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR)/ Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID)/ MRW

Name of post : Accountant cum Clerk

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification : B. Com/ SAS with 2 years’ experience

Name of post : Vocational Counsellor cum Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) / Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counseling (ADCGC)/ Bachelor of Rehabilitation Science (BRSc)

Name of post : Early Intervention Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification : PGDDTI PGDEI/ BMR/ BRSc/ BRT / MRSc/MSc-EI

Name of post : Trans-Disciplinary Special Educator

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month

Qualification :

a) DEdSE/ BEdSE in Hearing impairment

b) DEdSE/BEdSE in VI/ ID/ CP/ASD/ MD/ Db/ SLD

Name of post : Caregiver

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 7500/- per month

Qualification : CCCG-RCI/ CCCG – National Trust or Class VIII Passed with 3 years experience in care giving of PWD

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23/07/2025 from 10 A.M onwards in the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri, Assam

How to apply :

Interested candidates shall be mandatorily required to bring an application as per the standard format along with all the original certificates, two passport size colour photographs, experience certificate, if any and also a set of self attested copies of the same

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here