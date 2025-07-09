Applications are invited for recruitment of 10 vacant positions or career in DRDC Udalguri Assam in 2025.
District Disability Rehabilitation Centre (DDRC), Udalguri, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of paramedical and administrative personnel on purely temporary basis in 2025.
Name of post : Clinical Psychologist / Rehabilitation Psychologist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 24600/- per month
Qualification :
Clinical Psychologist :
a) M. Phil. Clinical Psychology
b) Professional Diploma in Clinical Psychology
Rehabilitation Psychologist :
a) M. Phil. Rehabilitation Psychology
b) Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology (PGDRP)
Name of post : Sr. Physiotherapist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 24600/- per month
Qualification : BPT
Name of post : Mobility Instructor
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification : Matriculation & Certificate / Diploma in Mobility preferably Bachelor in Mobility
Science (B.M.Sc.) Or D.Ed.Spl.Ed. / B.Ed.Spl.Ed. in Visual Impairment
Name of post : Multi-Purpose Rehabilitation Worker
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification : Post Graduate Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitaion (PGDCBR)/ Diploma in Community Based Rehabilitation (DCBR)/ Community Based Inclusive Development (CBID)/ MRW
Name of post : Accountant cum Clerk
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification : B. Com/ SAS with 2 years’ experience
Name of post : Vocational Counsellor cum Computer Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification : Diploma in Vocational Rehabilitation (DVR) / Advanced Diploma in Child Guidance and Counseling (ADCGC)/ Bachelor of Rehabilitation Science (BRSc)
Name of post : Early Intervention Therapist
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification : PGDDTI PGDEI/ BMR/ BRSc/ BRT / MRSc/MSc-EI
Name of post : Trans-Disciplinary Special Educator
No. of posts : 2
Salary : Rs. 17400/- per month
Qualification :
a) DEdSE/ BEdSE in Hearing impairment
b) DEdSE/BEdSE in VI/ ID/ CP/ASD/ MD/ Db/ SLD
Name of post : Caregiver
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 7500/- per month
Qualification : CCCG-RCI/ CCCG – National Trust or Class VIII Passed with 3 years experience in care giving of PWD
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 23/07/2025 from 10 A.M onwards in the Office of the District Commissioner, Udalguri, Assam
How to apply :
Interested candidates shall be mandatorily required to bring an application as per the standard format along with all the original certificates, two passport size colour photographs, experience certificate, if any and also a set of self attested copies of the same
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here