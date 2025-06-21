Assam Career 2025 AIIMS Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in AIIMS Guwahati Assam in 2025.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Personnel under various projects in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (Medical)

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : An Implementation Research Study to Strengthen DIGItal Technologies for Optimizing the Continuum of CARE for Diabetes and Hypertension Management in the Public Healthcare System in India – DIGI-CARE

Essential Qualification :

MBBS MD Community Medicine/Social and Preventive Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Community

Health Administration with research publication

Or

Master’s in Data Analytics or Health Informatics with experience in data driven decision making, health IT implementation and digital environment with publications.

Monthly Emoluments : Max. Rs. 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge (Consolidated)

Age : Not exceeding 70 years on the date of the walk-in interview.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III

No. of posts : 2

Name of project : Design and development of Minimally Invasive Internal cardiac massager device

using vine robotics

Essential Qualification :

MBBS MD Community Medicine/Social and Preventive Medicine/ Family Medicine/ Community

Health Administration with research publication

Or

Master’s in Data Analytics or Health Informatics with experience in data driven decision making, health IT implementation and digital environment with publications.

Monthly Emoluments : Max. Rs. 1,00,000/- depending upon experience and knowledge (Consolidated)

Age : Not exceeding 70 years on the date of the walk-in interview.

How to apply :

For the post of Senior Consultant (Medical), candidates may send their filled-up application form along with certificate of age, qualification, experience via email to digicarekamrup@gmail.com (all documents merged as a single PDF file in same order as given above). Application should be mailed to above mail id on or before 25-06-2025 5PM. Subject line should be “Application for Post of (Name of the post applied).

For the post of Project Technical Support-III, candidates may send hard copy of their applications to Dr. Phulen Sarma, Assistant Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Medical College Building, AIIMS Guwahati, Changsari, PIN- 781101 within 4th July 2025

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2