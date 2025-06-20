Assam Career 2025 ABEPL Guwahati Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial positions or career in ABEPL Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Bio Ethanol Private Limited (ABEPL) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Financial Controller in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Financial Controller

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Chartered Accountant (CA) or Cost and Management Accountant (CMA)

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Experience :

Minimum 15 years of progressive post qualification experience in accounting and finance, with at least 5 years in a manufacturing environment. Proficiency required in cost accounting, inventory

management, and ERP systems (e.g. SAP)

Job Roles :

The Financial Controller is responsible for leading the finance and accounting operations of the company.

Financial Reporting & Accounting

1. Oversee the preparation of monthly, quarterly, and annual financial

statements.

2. Ensure compliance with accounting standards (e.g., IND AS) and internal policies.

3. Manage general ledger, accounts payable/receivable, and fixed asset accounting

Operational Control

1. Ensure all operational controls are effectively implemented and monitored.

2. Support production planning and ensure timely vendor payments as per the Annual Operating Plan (AOP).

3. Evaluate profitability and identify cost optimization opportunities.

4. Drive resource efficiency and eliminate production bottlenecks and unproductive activities.

Budgeting & Forecasting

1. Lead the annual budgeting process in coordination with all departments.

2. Track budget performance, report variances, and recommend corrective actions.

3. Develop rolling forecasts and longterm financial strategies.

Cost Accounting & Inventory Control

1. Manage cost accounting including BOM costing, standard costing, and variance analysis.

2. Analyse key cost drivers: production, labor, material usage, and overheads.

3. Maintain optimal inventory levels and ensure regular audits and valuation accuracy.

Internal Controls & Compliance

1. Establish and enforce robust internal controls for financial integrity.

2. Coordinate statutory, internal, and tax audits.

3. Ensure adherence to tax laws, financial regulations, and corporate governance standards.

Cash Flow & Working Capital Management

1. Monitor and manage day-to-day cash flows to ensure adequate liquidity.

2. Optimize working capital through efficient management of receivables, payables, and inventory.

3. Interface with banks and financial institutions for financing and treasury matters.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply through online mode in www.abepl.co.in. No other mode of application will be entertained. Last date for submission of the Bio Data is 10th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here