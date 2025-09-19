Assam Career 2025 AAU Khanapara Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or career in AAU Khanapara Guwahati Assam in 2025.

Assam Agricultural University (AAU) Khanapara Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Young Professional-II in the AKMIT Cell, College of Veterinary Science in 2025. The seed of the Assam Agricultural University saw ripening with the establishment of the Assam Agricultural College in 1948 in Jorhat, the cultural capital of Assam; and the Assam Veterinary College in the same year in Nagaon in middle Assam. The institution came to the present shape in 1969 with establishment of the Assam Agricultural University on April 1, 1969 by an act called The Assam Agricultural University Act, 1968 with its headquarters at Jorhat. Since then, being the sole agricultural university of the state, and the first such institution in the entire north-eastern region, Assam Agricultural University is serving the interests of various stakeholders including the farmers, agripreneurs and the agricultural industry.

Name of post : Young Professional-II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Masters in Computer Application / Information Technology / Computer

Science / Artificial Intelligence / Operating System / Software Engineering / Computer Graphics, with 2 (two) years experience in relevant field.

Age limit: The minimum age will be 21 years and maximum 45 years with relaxation as per rules.

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of website management and online academic systems. Experience in server coordination and content management. Familiarity with networking and troubleshooting. Good communication and documentation skills.

Emoluments: Rs. 35,000.00 (Rupees Thirty-Five Thousand) only per month (fixed).

How to Apply:

Interested candidates may submit their Curriculum Vitae (CV) along with self-attested copies of relevant documents in a single PDF file.

They should send it to the following email address: cvsc.akmit@aau.ac.in on or before 25th September 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here