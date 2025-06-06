Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in Army Public School in 2025.

Army Public School is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and also Primary Teachers (PRT) in 2025. Army Public Schools (APS) are located in various Cantonments and also Military Stations across India. An Online Screening Test will be conducted altogether for potential teachers/ teachers under various categories. The exact number of vacancies available in respective schools would be announced altogether by each School Management through advertisements published in newspapers and respective school website/notice boards. Appointments would be transferable in organizational interest.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Qualification : Post Graduation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and B. Ed (From a NCTE recognized institution)

Name of post : Trained Graduate Teacher (PGT)

Qualification : Graduation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and also B. Ed (From a NCTE recognized institution)

Name of post : Primary Teacher (PRT)

Qualification : Graduation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and also B.El.Ed /Two-year D.El.Ed (From a NCTE recognized institution) OR Teachers who were already in service with Army Public Schools/APPS prior to 11 Aug 2023 with B Ed degree can also apply / continue, subject to completion of Bridge Course as and when launched by NCTE.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

The selection of teachers will be carried out as follows:-

(a) Online Screening Test (OST) :

A computer based online screening test will be held on 20 Sep 2025 and 21 Sep 2025 with 22 Sep 2025 & 23 Sep 2025 as reserve dates. The test shall be conducted centrally and online by an agency identified by HQ AWES to ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public Schools. THOSE WHO APPEAR IN THE EXAMINATION WILL BE GIVEN A SCORE CARD WHICH SHALL BE VALID FOR LIFE. Passing the Online Screening Test is not mandatory for appearing for the interview and evaluation of teaching skills & computer proficiency. However, OST qualified candidates will be preferred and OST marks carry a weightage at interview stage. After selection in the post of a teacher, a non-OST qualified candidate must pass the OST within two

years of being appointed with a minimum overall raw score of 50 % (100 marks). In addition to fresh candidates, the following may also appear for the OST: –

(i) Holders of score cards who want to improve their scores.

(ii) Those desirous of applying for different post. For eg, candidates holding score card of TGT may

wish to obtain a card for PGT, having acquired additional qualifications or vice versa.

(b) Interview-

(i) Every school will announce the vacancies available in their school through various means like local newspapers, the school website, notice board etc. Candidates would have to apply to respective school where they wish to work in response to these announcements/ advertisements. The interviews may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held at the discretion of the local management at a convenient place/or in any of the other schools.

(ii) Call for Interview by the Selection Board. The shortlisted candidates would be called for the interview depending upon the number of vacancies available and location of employment.

(iii) Evaluation of Teaching Skills and also Computer Proficiency. For Language teachers, a written test comprising an essay writing and comprehension of 15 marks each would be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. The Selection Committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they so desire. In case the computer proficiency test is held, the same will also be held for all candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online altogether through the Registration Portal https://awes-guide.register.smartexams.in/

Candidates can register altogether between 05 Jun 2025 to 16 Aug 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here