The Indian e-commerce is dominated by two mega shopping festivals, which are much-awaited every year. These are Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and Amazon’s Great Indian Festival. Since both these sales are announced around the festive season, they bring massive discounts on smartphones, electronics, fashion, and more. However, no matter how tempting these deals sound, they are not all authentic and trustworthy. But how to find out which of these are genuine and which are not? There are a few tricks and tips that you can follow to avail of the maximum discount one can.

While you are getting ready for this year’s sale, all you have to do is prepare your wishlist in advance, stack multiple offers, and grab products at their lowest. Here, we have prepared a guide for you so that you can make an informed decision.

Mark the Sale Dates and Get Early Access

As long as you know when the sale starts and you have early access, there are high chances that you will land some of the best deals. Both Amazon and Flipkart offer early access to their loyal members, and that means you can shop before those who don’t have early access.

Pro tip- Even if you are not an Amazon Prime or Flipkart Plus member, you can still avail of early access benefits by starting a free trial just before the sale. This way, you can easily grab a lightning deal and avoid missing out on anything.

Make Your Wishlist in Advance

By making a wishlist in advance, you can save a lot of time and also avoid items going out of stock. Waiting till the last minute can also mean that you may forget the item that you wanted.

Add products to your cart before the sale begins. This way, you can easily track the prices of the products that you have been wanting.

Bank and Payment Offers

The prices of the products are what fascinate people; however, these sales are not just about the slashed prices. Bank and payment offer add another layer of savings to your shopping experience. The most common examples are

Instant 10% discounts on banks like HDFC, ICICI, and more. Digital wallets like Amazon Pay also offer additional cashback.

Pro tip- Some banks even offer EMI offers that significantly reduce the cost of your order. Sometimes you even get additional coupons for transactions above a certain amount.

Additionally, you can check out CouponzGuru for the best deals and coupons that can save you a significant amount of money.

Use Exchange Offers

Platforms like Flipkart and Amazon also offer exchange offers against your new purchases. This can easily reduce the price of your order.

While purchasing a phone, you can sell your old phone on Amazon, and the price of your old phone will be reduced from the overall cost of your order. Check for the exact value you will have to pay before placing the order.

Pro Tip- If you are not getting enough value from your old product, try selling it on other platforms like Ola and Quikr, and then use that money for your purchase.

Compare the Prices

The key to cracking the best deals every time is to check the prices at different websites before placing the order. Sometimes what you have been eyeing is available at a lower price on another platform.

Sometimes Amazon sells the same phone cheaper than Flipkart and vice versa. Make sure to check the return window before placing the order.

Pro Tip- Don’t ignore other websites like Croma, Reliance Digital, and more.

Time Your Purchases

During the festive season sales, the first two days are the most important ones, wherein the platforms offer the best deals and discounts and collaborate with major banks. Therefore, if you want to make your purchase worth it, you have to place your order within those two days, especially if you are purchasing an expensive item.

Pro Tip- Shop for gadgets and electronics during the initial days and buy lifestyle products towards the end of the sale.

Avoid Impulse Buys

We all have this habit of buying something that we don’t even need because it was on sale. However, if you are shopping on a budget and impulsively buy, you will ruin the entire budget just like that. Looking cheap doesn’t mean it won’t cost you anything.

Make a budget and stick to it Before adding something, you didn’t need in the first place to your cart, think twice. Also, think about the impact it will have on your overall budget.

Check the Return and Warranty Policies

If you don’t want to end up with a product you don’t need or that doesn’t perform the way you imagined it would, then check the return policy and return days. Sometimes, there are a few sellers that do not allow returns of certain products on both Amazon and Flipkart. In the excitement, almost every buyer overlooks this thing.

Ensure the seller is “Fulfilled by Amazon” or “Flipkart Assured”. Check for warranty terms; seller and manufacturer warranty.

Final Thoughts

The Big Billion Days Sale and The Great Indian Festival are both fantastic opportunities for people to grab good deals. However, the above-mentioned points can help you a lot to save big during both of these sales. These points ensure that you get the best deals without falling into marketing traps.