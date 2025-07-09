If you’re looking to buy an automatic SUV under ?20 lakh, you have many options that offer modern features, powerful engines, and decent comfort. But with so many choices, the decision can get tricky. So, let me simplify it for you. Here are five of the best automatic SUVs under ?20 lakh that you should consider.

What Should You Look for in an Automatic SUV?

Before we get to the list, here’s what really matters in this price range:

Smooth gearbox (CVT, Torque Converter, DCT)

Punchy but fuel-efficient engine

Good road presence

Comfort and usable features

Safety tech that works like a charm

Best Automatic SUVs Under ?20 Lakh

1. Hyundai Creta (Petrol & Diesel Auto)

You just can’t go wrong with this one. The newer Creta also gets ADAS, which adds peace of mind on longer drives.

Why You’ll Like It:

Super refined petrol-CVT and diesel-auto options

Feels premium inside — large screen, sunroof, and all

Easy to drive in traffic, stable on highways

2. Kia Seltos (1.5 Petrol CVT / 1.5 Turbo DCT)

The Kia Seltos is for those who appreciate a touch of style with practicality. If you want something that looks cool and drives sharply, this is it.

Highlights include:

Sporty Turbo petrol with a quick DCT

Excellent infotainment system and heads-up display

Feels planted and confident at high speeds



3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (Petrol e-CVT)

If mileage matters to you, this hybrid SUV is a gem. The CVT is butter smooth and perfect for relaxed, everyday driving.

Why It Makes Sense:

Toyota-based hybrid setup with great efficiency (~27 km/l)

Drives like an EV in the city — silent and smooth

Loads of features + panoramic sunroof

4. Mahindra Thar (4×4 AT)

Want something rugged that still has an automatic? The Mahindra Thar got your back. Sure, it’s not your typical urban SUV, but it’s fun. If adventure is your vibe, this is the one.

Why You’ll Love It:

Proper 4×4 + automatic = easy off-roading

Great visibility and road presence

Diesel and petrol AT options

5. Mahindra Thar Roxx (RWD AT)

All the virtues of Thar, but more city-friendly and easier on your wallet.

What’s Cool:

Same looks, less weight, lower price

Rear-wheel drive and an automatic make it easier to handle

Good for everyday drives with occasional weekend fun

Think of it as the more practical Thar, perfect if you love the look but don’t need full-time off-roading.

Final Verdict: Which One Should You Pick?

Want fuel efficiency and comfort? Go for the Grand Vitara.

Prefer tech and premium feel? Pick the Creta or Seltos.

Love off-roading or unique looks? Check out the Thar or Thar Roxx.

Take a test drive. See which one feels like your SUV. And remember, no matter which one you choose, an automatic SUV under ?20 lakh today can be a great companion both in the city and on the highway.